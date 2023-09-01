Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $272 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is soaring after no one hit the $272 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, though, a few people won $1,000.
The winning numbers for Tuesday, March 21, were 1-21-25-27-40 and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $302 million for Friday's drawing.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
$1,000 prize: 3 winners
$500 prize: 13 winners
$400 prize: 6 winners
$200 prize: 43 winners
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $143.9 million.
