4 winners get $10,000 in Georgia| Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday

ATLANTA — No one took home the jackpot of $640 million last night, but 8 people around the United States secured million-dollar winning tickets. Sadly none of those winners were In Georgia, but there were four people that won $10,000.
The winning numbers for Tuesday, July 18, were 19-22-31-37-54 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 4x.
The jackpot will now increase to $720 million for the next drawing.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
$10,000 prize: 4
$500 prize: 60 winners
$200 prize: 121 winners
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $328.5 million for Friday night's drawing.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.