Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $169 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, May 13, were 12-20-37-41-64 and Mega Ball 1. The Megaplier was 3x.

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $169 million jackpot on Friday. In Georgia, 1 person won $10,000, and several others took home $500.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $187 million for the next drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$10,000 prize: 1 winner

$500 prize: 14 winners

$200 prize: 23 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $86.1 million for Friday night's drawing.