Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $20 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, April 22, were 3-21-29-46-63 and Mega Ball 9. The Megaplier was 3x.

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $20 million jackpot on Friday. In Georgia, one person took home $10,000 and 7 others got $500.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $26 million for the next drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$10,000 prize:1

$500 prize: 7 winners

$200 prize: 26 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $10.5 million for Friday night's drawing.