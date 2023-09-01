Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $254 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, March 17, were 26-28-29-39-49 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier was 3x.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is getting pretty big, once again, after no one hit the $254 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, the highest amount anyone took home was $200.

The winning numbers for Tuesday, March 14, were 26-28-29-39-49 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier was 3x.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $272 million for Friday's drawing.



These are the big winners in Georgia:

$200 prize: 35 winners