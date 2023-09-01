Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $476 million jackpot

ATLANTA — On Friday, someone in New York took home the Mega Millions' $476 million jackpot. In Georgia, nearly 20 people won $500.
The winning numbers for Friday, April 15, were 23-27-41-48-51 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot will now reset to 20 million for the next drawing.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
$500 prize: 19 winners
$200 prize: 44 winners
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $253.1 million for Friday night's drawing.
