$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia | List of winners

ATLANTA — A winning ticket worth $31 million was sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday's drawing. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner.
The winning numbers on Jan. 31, 2023 were 7, 9, 18, 29, 39 and Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 4x.
The jackpot will now reset back to $20 million for Friday's drawing.
Along with the $10,000 winning ticket, the Georgia Lottery says there were several other winning tickets sold in the state.
$10,000 prize: 1 winners
$2,000 prize: 4 winners
$800 prize: 5 winners
$500 prize: 15 winners
$200 prize: 41 winners
