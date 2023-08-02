$10,000 winners in Georgia | Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Tuesday, August 1, were 8-24-30-45-61, Mega Ball: 12 and Megaplier: 4.

Georgians have another chance at being billionaires after no one took home the $1.1 billion prize last night; seven people around the United States secured million-dollar winning tickets, including one person who selected the Megaplier to get a $4 million payout.

Sadly none of those winners were In Georgia, but there were a couple of people that won $10,000; now the prize sits at $1.25 billion.

The jackpot is the sixth-largest U.S. lottery prize and the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history. July has been a hot month for lottery prizes after a ticket sold in downtown Los Angeles won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot.

Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$10,000 prize: 2 winners

$2,000 prize: 10 winners (with Megaplier)

$500 prize: 87 winners

$200 prize: 159 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $550.2 million for Friday night's drawing.