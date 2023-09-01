Did anyone in Georgia win the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday?

The winning numbers on Jan. 17, 2023 were 2, 12, 18, 24, 39 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 3.

ATLANTA — One person won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in New York -- and there were a few smaller winners here in Georgia..

The winning Mega Millions numbers on Jan. 17, 2023 were 2, 12, 18, 24, 39 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 3.

The jackpot will reset once again to $20 million for Friday's drawing.

The Georgia Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state with the highest being $10,000.

$10,000 prize: 3 winners

$1,500 prize: 5 winners

$600 prize: 9 winners

$500 prize: 16 winners

$200 prize: 34 winners