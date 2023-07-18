$2M ticket sold in Georgia | Monday Powerball drawing

The Powerball numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, with a red Powerball number of 21. The "Power Play" multiplier was 4x.

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot ticket sales are set to soar again after no one took home Monday's $900 million drawing - one person in Georgia woke up with a $2 million ticket, and three others won $50,000.

Monday's prize ranked as the game's third largest prize and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

The Powerball numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, with a red Powerball number of 21. The "Power Play" multiplier was 4x. By the time the drawing took place, the host said the estimated jackpot had risen even higher to $922 million.

The next jackpot for Monday night's drawing is estimated so far at $1 billion, which would come with a cash-out option of $516.8 million.

Powerball Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the winnings included::

$2 million: 1 person

50,000: 3 person

$100: 59 people

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."