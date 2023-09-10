Powerball drawing | $50K winners in Georgia

The winning numbers were 16, 34, 46, 55 and 67, with a red Powerball number of 14. The "Power Play" multiplier in effect was 3x.

Editor's note: The video above is before the drawing.

Nobody took home the more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday night, meaning there's still a chance for players to win big in the next drawing.

In Georgia, three people took home a $50,000 prize in Georgia, while many others came out of the drawing with a couple hundred.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

That means the next drawing will be Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the breakdown from the latest drawing includes:

$50,000: 3 winner s

$300: 30 winners

$100: 261 winners

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.