Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $122 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Monday, March 27 were 19-26-36-43-58 and Powerball 14. The Power Play was 3x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $122 million jackpot on Monday, and in Georgia, only a handful of people won a few hundred dollars.

With no $122 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $132 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$300 prize: 5 winners

$100 prize: 23 winners

$21 prize: 146 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.