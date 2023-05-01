Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $122 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the $122 million jackpot on Monday, and in Georgia, only a handful of people won a few hundred dollars.
The winning numbers for Monday, March 27 were 19-26-36-43-58 and Powerball 14. The Power Play was 3x.
With no $122 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $132 million for Wednesday's drawing.
According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:
$300 prize: 5 winners
$100 prize: 23 winners
$21 prize: 146 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.