Someone hit the $161 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday. In Georgia, there was a $50k winner

ATLANTA — There was a $161 million winner in Virginia last night -- and in Georgia, one winning ticket took home $50,000.

The winning numbers for Saturday, March 4 were 10-16-18-40-66 and Powerball 16. The Power Play was 3x.

With the $161 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize resets back to $20 million for Monday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$300 prize: 11 winners

$100 prize: 37 winners

$21 prize: 251 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.