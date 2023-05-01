Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $192 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Monday, April 10 were 9-10-36-46-52 and Powerball 14. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $192 million jackpot on Monday, and in Georgia, only a handful of people won a couple hundred dollars.

With no $192 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $202 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$200 prize: 10 winners

$100 prize: 18 winners

$21 prize: 179 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.