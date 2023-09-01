Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $100 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 22 were 11-19-39-44-65 and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $100 million jackpot on Wednesday -- and in Georgia, there were no winners higher than $200.

With no $100 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $119 million for Saturday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:



$200 prize: 8 winners

$100: 40 winners

$14: 232 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.