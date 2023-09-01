Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $100 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the $100 million jackpot on Wednesday -- and in Georgia, there were no winners higher than $200.
The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 22 were 11-19-39-44-65 and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 2x.
With no $100 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $119 million for Saturday's drawing.
According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:
$200 prize: 8 winners
$100: 40 winners
$14: 232 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.