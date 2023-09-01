Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $131 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 27 were 16-28-49-51-55 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 2x.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Here we go again. No one won the $131 million jackpot on Monday -- but in Georgia, one person is up $50,000.

The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 27 were 16-28-49-51-55 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 2x.

With no $131 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $143 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:



$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$200 prize: 5 winners

$100 prize: 17 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.