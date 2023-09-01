x
Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $439 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Jan. 18, 2023 were 6-15-22-42-47 and Powerball 26. The Power Play was 3x.

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Wednesday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia either. 

With no winners on Wednesday, Friday's estimated jackpot climbs to $473 million. 

In Georgia, no one even took home $1,000. The biggest winners took home just $300.

$300 prize: 10 winners
$100 prize: 48 winners
$21 prize: 318 winners

