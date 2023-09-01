Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $439 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Wednesday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia either.
The winning numbers for Jan. 18, 2023 were 6-15-22-42-47 and Powerball 26. The Power Play was 3x.
With no winners on Wednesday, Friday's estimated jackpot climbs to $473 million.
In Georgia, no one even took home $1,000. The biggest winners took home just $300.
$300 prize: 10 winners
$100 prize: 48 winners
$21 prize: 318 winners
