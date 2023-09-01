Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $613 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 30 were 1-4-12-36-49 and Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, two people are $50,000 richer.

With no $613 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $653 million for Wednesday's drawing.

Two lucky Georgians are $50,000 richer because they hit four numbers and the Powerball. A single ticket in California matched five numbers to win $1 million.

$50,000 prize: 2 winner

$200 prize: 16 winners

$100: 81 winners

$14 prize: 450 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.