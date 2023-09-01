Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $45 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Monday, March 13 were 3-10-24-46-63 and Powerball 4. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $52 million jackpot on Monday, and in Georgia, there were just some scattered smaller winners.

With no $52 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $63 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$200 prize: 9 winners

$100 prize: 25 winners

$14 prize: 158 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.