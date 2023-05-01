Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $45 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Saturday, March 18 were 14-20-30-54-69 and Powerball 11. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $78 million jackpot on Saturday, and in Georgia, no one won big.

With no $78 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $86 million for Monday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$200 prize: 8 winners

$100 prize: 42 winners

$14 prize: 224 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.