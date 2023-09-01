Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $31 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the $31 million jackpot on Wednesday -- but in Georgia, a single ticket sold was worth $50,000.
The winning numbers for Wednesday , March 8 were 26-27-43-61-69 and Powerball 4. The Power Play was 3x.
With no $31 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $45 million for Saturday's drawing.
According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:
$50,000 prize: 1 winner
$300 prize: 8 winners
$100 prize: 15 winners
$21 prize: 126 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
