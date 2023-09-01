Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $31 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Wednesday , March 8 were 26-27-43-61-69 and Powerball 4. The Power Play was 3x.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — No one won the $31 million jackpot on Wednesday -- but in Georgia, a single ticket sold was worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for Wednesday , March 8 were 26-27-43-61-69 and Powerball 4. The Power Play was 3x.

With no $31 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $45 million for Saturday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$300 prize: 8 winners

$100 prize: 15 winners

$21 prize: 126 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.