Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $159 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the $159 million jackpot on Monday, and in Georgia, the biggest winner was just $200.
The winning numbers for Monday, April 3 were 16-30-31-54-68 and Powerball 1. The Power Play was 2x.
With no $122 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $170 million for Wednesday's drawing.
According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:
$200 prize: 2 winners
$100 prize: 16 winners
$14 prize: 151 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
