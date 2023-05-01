Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $159 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Monday, April 3 were 16-30-31-54-68 and Powerball 1. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $159 million jackpot on Monday, and in Georgia, the biggest winner was just $200.

With no $122 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $170 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$200 prize: 2 winners

$100 prize: 16 winners

$14 prize: 151 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.