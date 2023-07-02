2 in Georgia win big in Monday's $747 million Powerball jackpot

ATLANTA — For the first time since November, we have a Powerball jackpot winner. Unfortunately, if you live in Georgia, you weren't the big winner. However, two in Georgia are walking away with a nice chunk of change.
The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7, with a Power Play multiplier of 2.
The jackpot had risen to $747 million ahead of the Monday night drawing, but final ticket sales pushed it to an estimated $754.6 million.
The winning ticket was sold in Washington. There were also five million-dollar winners in Michigan and New York, and a $2 million winner in Texas.
This is the first Powerball jackpot winner since Nov. 19, 2022.
According to the Georgia Lottery, here are the winners in the Peach State:
$100,000 prize: 1 winner
$50,000 prize: 1 winner
$200 prize: 37 winners
$100: 155 winners
$14 prize: 892 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
