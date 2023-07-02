2 in Georgia win big in Monday's $747 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7, with a Power Play multiplier of 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — For the first time since November, we have a Powerball jackpot winner. Unfortunately, if you live in Georgia, you weren't the big winner. However, two in Georgia are walking away with a nice chunk of change.

The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7, with a Power Play multiplier of 2.

The jackpot had risen to $747 million ahead of the Monday night drawing, but final ticket sales pushed it to an estimated $754.6 million.

The winning ticket was sold in Washington. There were also five million-dollar winners in Michigan and New York, and a $2 million winner in Texas.

This is the first Powerball jackpot winner since Nov. 19, 2022.

According to the Georgia Lottery, here are the winners in the Peach State:

$100,000 prize: 1 winner

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$200 prize: 37 winners

$100: 155 winners

$14 prize: 892 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.