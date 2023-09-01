Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $502 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again.
The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x.
With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $526 million for Wednesday's drawing.
In Georgia, no one even took home $1,000. The biggest winners took home just $300. In Virginia, one ticket claimed $1,000,000.
$300 prize: 8 winners
$100 prize: 46 winners
$21 prize: 299 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.