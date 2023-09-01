Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $502 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x.

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again.

With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $526 million for Wednesday's drawing.

In Georgia, no one even took home $1,000. The biggest winners took home just $300. In Virginia, one ticket claimed $1,000,000.

$300 prize: 8 winners

$100 prize: 46 winners

$21 prize: 299 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.