$50k Powerball ticket sold in Georgia | Monday's $86 million jackpot winning numbers

The winning numbers for Monday, March 20 were 1-27-32-47-67 and Powerball 14. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $86 million jackpot on Monday, but in Georgia, a winning ticket was sold worth $50,000.

With no $86 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $96 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$200 prize: 4 winners

$100 prize: 22 winners

$14 prize: 135 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.