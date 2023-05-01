$50k Powerball ticket sold in Georgia | Monday's $86 million jackpot winning numbers

ATLANTA — No one won the $86 million jackpot on Monday, but in Georgia, a winning ticket was sold worth $50,000.
The winning numbers for Monday, March 20 were 1-27-32-47-67 and Powerball 14. The Power Play was 2x.
With no $86 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $96 million for Wednesday's drawing.
According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:
$50,000 prize: 1 winner
$200 prize: 4 winners
$100 prize: 22 winners
$14 prize: 135 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
