Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $20 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Monday, March 6 were 2-13-29-58-69 and Powerball 4. The Power Play was 3x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $20 million jackpot on Monday -- and in Georgia, the biggest winners were just a couple $300 tickets.

With no $20 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $31 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$300 prize: 2 winners

$100: 22 winners

$21 prize: 113 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.