Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $179 million jackpot

The winning numbers were 9 - 38 - 48 - 52 - 68, with a red Powerball number of 25. The power play was a 4x multiplier.

ATLANTA — There were no jackpot winners after Monday's Powerball drawing for $179 million. That means the pot is still growing.

Some Georgians took home a small prize.

How many people won Powerball prizes in Georgia?

$100: 16 winners

Two people in Georgia won their prize with the power play bumping their pay up to $400.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Wednesday night for roughly $190 million. The cash value is estimated to be about $97.6 million.