Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $97 Million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the $97 million jackpot on Monday, but in Georgia, several people won a couple hundred dollars.
The winning numbers for Monday, May 9, were 15-20-33-36-43 and Powerball 12. The Power Play was 2x.
With no $97 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $109 million for Wednesday's drawing.
According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:
- $100 prize: 21 winners
- $200 prize: 4 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
