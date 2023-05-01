Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $132 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the $132 million jackpot on Wednesday, and in Georgia, the biggest winners were $300 tickets.
The winning numbers for Wednesday, March 29 were 4-9-24-46-66 and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 3x.
With no $132 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $147 million for Friday's drawing.
According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:
$300 prize: 11 winner
$100 prize: 37 winners
$21 prize: 194 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
