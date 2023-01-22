Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x.

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings.

With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot climbs to $502 million.

In Georgia, two people are $50,000 richer when they picked four correct numbers and the Powerball.

$50,000 prize: 2 winners

$400 prize: 16 winners

$100 prize: 92 winners

$21 prize: 318 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.