Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings.
The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x.
With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot climbs to $502 million.
In Georgia, two people are $50,000 richer when they picked four correct numbers and the Powerball.
$50,000 prize: 2 winners
$400 prize: 16 winners
$100 prize: 92 winners
$21 prize: 318 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
