Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $147 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Saturday, April 1 were 11-19-21-29-52 and Powerball 17. The Power Play was 4x.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — It was no April Fool's joke. Not one person won the $147 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday night. In Georgia, the biggest payout was just $400.

The winning numbers for Saturday, April 1 were 11-19-21-29-52 and Powerball 17. The Power Play was 4x.

With no $143 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $159 million for Monday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$400 prize: 13 winners

$100 prize: 47 winners

$14 prize: 347 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.