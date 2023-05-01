Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $186 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one took home the $186 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but in Georgia, one person is $150,000 richer this Easter Sunday.
The winning numbers for Saturday, April 8 were 11-22-24-51-60 and Powerball 18. The Power Play was 3x.
With no $186 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $192 million for Monday's drawing.
According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:
$150,000 prize: 1 winners
$300 prize: 3 winners
$100 prize: 39 winners
$21 prize: 260 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.