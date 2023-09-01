$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia | Saturday's $34 million jackpot numbers

The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 11 were 10-23-30-54-65 and Powerball 11. The Power Play was 4x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $34 million Powerball jackpot last night, but one person in Georgia won $50,000 for the second straight drawing.

With no $34 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $45 million for Monday's drawing.

The $50,000 winner in Georgia matched four white balls and the Powerball. The next highest winning ticket was just $200.

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$400 prize: 10winners

$100 prize: 32 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.