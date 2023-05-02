1 in Georgia wins $50k | Saturday's $700 million Powerball | Winners

The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 2-8-15-19-58 and Powerball 10. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — Here we go again. The Powerball is climbing after no one won the $700 million jackpot on Saturday. In Georgia, though, a winning ticket was sold worth $50,000.

With no $700 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $747 million for Monday's drawing. Four tickets worth $1 million were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

The big winner in Georgia matched four white balls along with the Powerball.

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$200 prize: 24 winners

$100: 193 winners

$14 prize: 921 winners

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.