Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!
The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x.
With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's drawing.
One lucky Georgian is $200,000 richer because they hit four numbers and the Powerball.
$200,000 prize: 1 winner
$400 prize: 15 winners
$100: 91 winners
$28 prize: 603 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
