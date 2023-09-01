Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $119 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 25 were 11-24-58-66-67 and Powerball 26. The Power Play was 3x.

ATLANTA — The jackpot is climbing, once again. No one won the $119 million jackpot on Saturday -- and in Georgia, there were no winners higher than just a few hundred bucks.

With no $119 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $131 million for Monday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:



$300 prize: 12 winners

$100: 34 winners

$21: 280 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.