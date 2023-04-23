Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $20 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Saturday, April 23 were 17-36-47-63-68 and Powerball 25. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $20 million jackpot on Sunday, and in Georgia, but several people won a couple hundred dollars.

With no $20 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $28 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$200 prize: 4 winners

$100 prize: 18 winners

$21 prize: 153 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.