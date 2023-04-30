Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $52 Million jackpot

The winning numbers for Saturday, April 23 were 16-53-54-57-65 and Powerball 8. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $52 million jackpot on Sunday, but in Georgia, several people won a couple hundred dollars.

The winning numbers for Saturday, April 23 were 16-53-54-57-65 and Powerball 8. The Power Play was 2x.

With no $52 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $60 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$200 prize: 6 winners

$100 prize: 34 winners

$21 prize: 185 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.