Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $88 Million jackpot

The winning numbers for Saturday, May 7, were 31-39-47-51-53 and Powerball 6. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $88 million jackpot on Sunday, but in Georgia, several people won a couple hundred dollars.

With no $88 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $97 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$100 prize: 31 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.