$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia | Wednesday's $20 million jackpot numbers

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 8 were 52-58-59-64-66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $20 million Powerball jackpot last night, but one person in Georgia won $50,000.

With no $20 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $34 million for Saturday's drawing.

The $50,000 winner in Georgia matched four white balls and the Powerball. The next highest winning ticket was just $200.

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$200 prize: 5 winners

$100 prize: 29 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.