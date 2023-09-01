Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $526 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the half billion dollar Powerball jackpot on Wednesday -- but in Georgia, there were two big winners.
The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25 were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18. The Power Play was 2x.
With no $526 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $572 million for Saturday's drawing.
Two in Georgia took home $100,000 by hitting four numbers and the Powerball.
$100,000 prize: 2 winners
$100 prize: 71 winners
$14 prize: 420 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
