Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $526 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25 were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the half billion dollar Powerball jackpot on Wednesday -- but in Georgia, there were two big winners.

With no $526 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $572 million for Saturday's drawing.

Two in Georgia took home $100,000 by hitting four numbers and the Powerball.

$100,000 prize: 2 winners

$100 prize: 71 winners

$14 prize: 420 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.