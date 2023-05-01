Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $96 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Wednesday, March 22 were 27-28-37-50-57 and Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $96 million jackpot on Wednesday, and in Georgia, there were just a few $200 winners.

With no $96 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $112 million for Saturday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$200 prize: 3 winners

$100 prize: 25 winners

$14 prize: 156 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.