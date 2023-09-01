Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $653 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The winless streak continues for the Powerball as no one won the $653 million jackpot on Wednesday. In Georgia though, we had two big winners.
The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 1 are 31-43-58-59-66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x.
With no $653 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $700 million for Saturday's drawing.
In Georgia, we had two big winners who matched four white balls and the Powerball. One ticket was worth $50,000 and another won $100,000 because they used the Power Play option.
$100,000 prize: 1 winner
$50,000 prize: 1winner
$200 prize: 10 winners
$100: 63 winners
$14 prize: 401 winners
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
