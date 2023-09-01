Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $73 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 18 were 8-21-31-32-37 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 4x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $73 million jackpot on Saturday -- but in Georgia, one winner is walking away with $50,000.

With no $73 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $87 million for Monday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$400 prize: 6 winners

$100: 38 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.