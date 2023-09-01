What are the winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 11: Two $50k winners in Georgia

The winning numbers on Jan. 11, 2023 were 4, 8, 46, 47, 48 and Powerball 5. The Power Play was 3x.

ATLANTA — No one took home the $360 million prize in Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot; however, in Georgia two people are $50,000 richer.

The Georgia Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes as listed below.

- $50,000 prize: 2 winners

- $300 prize: 14 winners

- $100 prize: 16 winners

With no winner on Wednesday, Saturday's jackpot grows to $404 million.