Georgia Powerball numbers for July 29 | Winners

ATLANTA — The Powerball numbers were 10,25,27,34,38, with a red Powerball number of 2. The "Power Play" multiplier was 3x.

The next jackpot for Monday night's drawing is estimated so far at $74 million, which would come with a cashout option of $37.5 million.

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the winnings included::

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."