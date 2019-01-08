SAVANNAH, Ga. — Talk about a happy birthday!

A Savannah woman had much more to celebrate in July after she won a $100,000 prize while playing the Georgia Lottery Powerball.

Joyce W. turned 61 in July, and finished out the month by hitting it big in the July 27 Powerball. She claimed her prize money Monday.

Lottery officials said Joyce purchased her ticket through the Georgia Lottery mobile app and matched the first four winning numbers, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers from that night's drawing were 1-19-31-48-61. The Powerball was 6.

Joyce said she picked her lucky numbers based off a combination of numbers from both her birthday and her mother and husband's birth dates.

“I played the age I turned and the birthdates of my mother and husband,” she said. “My mother is deceased, but she loved the Lottery and was an avid player.”

When she won, Joyce said she was in disbelief.

“I was in shock,” she told the Georgia Lottery. “I couldn’t believe it. I called my husband, and he couldn’t believe it either.”

Joyce said she plans to use her winnings to renovate the new home she just bought with her husband.

“I feel like my mother is smiling down on me," she added. "I’m very fortunate.”

