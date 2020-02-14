MACON, Ga. — If you ask her friends and family what Haley Adams was like, you would get a variety of answers.

"She was loving, she was caring -- if you didn't know Haley, you really missed out," says her aunt Brittany Woods.

"She was strong and truly just a blessing to have her in my life and in my family," says friend Brooklyn Moore.

"Haley just kind of gravitated towards us, she just attached herself to us," says her dance instructor Kim Kohlmayer.

Haley was raised in Macon by her grandparents and her aunt, Woods, who said Haley was her best friend.

"I have four boys, I don't have no girls, so she was more like a daughter to me than a niece. She told everybody I was her mom all the time, and I would say, 'I'm not your mom,'" she says.

Her grandmother Cindy Adams says, away from home, Encounter Church was her family.

"She loved everybody in it, everybody knew Haley, she made herself stand out," she says.

She says she feels some peace knowing Haley is happy.

"Very happy because she gained her angel wings, she always wanted because she was one of the dancing angels, and that's the way she wanted to live her life."

Her family says there will be a viewing at Hart's Mortuary in Gray at 6 to 8 p.m on Sunday night. A funeral service will be at Encounter Church on Monday at 1 p.m.

Her family requests that everyone who attends wears bright colors in her memory.

