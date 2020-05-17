'I'm proud, very proud': Little Richard House Resource Center to reopen this week

After being closed for almost two months due to COVID-19, the Little Richard House Resource Center will be open on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday afternoon, the Little Richard House Resource Center announced they will be reopening this week, starting with some new safety measures in place.

"We have it so they'll be able to come through the side door, and they'll be able to sanitize their hands," executive director Tedra Huston said.

She says these rules will be put in place starting Tuesday.

"There will be three people in the house at a time and that makes sure the standards are normal including the staff being here," she said.

Huston says they will also make sure people enter through the side door and leave through the front.

"When people come in, they'll be able to go through the exhibit and then also leave out through the front door so we don't have any crowding. Also on the side, there will be tape lined so people where the six feet are in line," she said.

One woman who says she'll be in line soon is Joette Bell, a Pleasant Hill native who was one of the first people to leave flowers at Little Richard's childhood home on the day he passed away.



"He was the beginning to all the roots of rock and roll and soul and to realize you're walking on those steps every day," Bell said.

She says she's hoping after COVID-19 is over, Little Richard gets the proper celebration that he deserves.

"We would be out in the streets and everything and that hasn't happened, but I'm proud, very proud," she said. "Absolutely promoting, preserving history and heritage in our hometown and it's wonderful."

Huston says if you do not have a mask, they will provide you with one at the door.

The new hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Little Richard House Resource Center is also encouraging people to drop off flowers and condolences by the house until Monday to be sent to Alabama, where Richard Penniman's funeral will be held on Wednesday.

