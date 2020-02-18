MACON, Ga. — A 15-year-old-driver is facing a murder charge after a traffic stop turned into a fatal accident.

The one-car wreck killed 14-year-old Shakayla Hill.

"We don't know why these kids were out at this time of the night. They certainly should have been in bed at home, not on the streets running from law enforcement," Davis said.

It all started at around 1:30 Monday morning. A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop after a car ran a red light.

"They went to a high rate of speed down Napier Avenue towards town. When they got near Habersham Avenue, the driver lost control and hit a tree," Davis said.

The driver ended up flipping the car, taking down a power line, and throwing the driver and four passengers from the vehicle. Those passengers included 14-year-old Shakayla Hill, who was killed, a 15-year-old girl, and the 15-year-old male driver.

"He's being charged with a number of charges including felony murder in connection with Miss Hill's death," Davis said.

The Nissan Sentra they were driving was reportedly stolen on Feb. 12.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the driver is also facing charges because the car was stolen.

BSO also found two semi-auto pistols in the vehicle. One of those guns, a Smith & Wesson 9mm, was reported stolen out of Monroe County, according to a press release.

Also, two unidentified passengers ran away from the scene.

"We're still looking for them and any leads that may come forward," Davis said.

Davis says Hill was a victim of someone trying to run away from law enforcement. He says all of this could have been avoided.

"Running a red light -- that's a ticket or maybe even a warning, but for whatever reasons, they thought it was worth it to run away, and it ended tragically," Davis said.

Hill was a student at Howard Middle School.

Bibb County Schools will be out until Wednesday. Once they return from winter break, Stephanie Hartley, the school system’s spokesperson, says there will be counselors at the school to help students and staff through the grieving process.

RELATED: 15-year-old driver in fatal Napier Avenue wreck will be charged with murder, sheriff says

RELATED: Update: Macon teen killed in Napier Avenue wreck identified

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.